Now That Summer Is Gone

Not Available

"Summer is gone" and throughout the forest, squirrels are working hard gathering acorns for the long cold winter ahead. But one young squirrel has a better idea...winning acorns by shooting dice. His father disapproves of the plan but can't make his son stop gambling. Winter comes and the father sends the son to the First Nutional Bank to retrieve the family acorn savings. On the way back, the son meets up with a mysterious squirrel intent on teaching him the evils of gambling...