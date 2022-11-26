Now that there is time

Not Available

There's a lot of things I'd like to tell you now that there's time. — Now there is time, I dream at night with many things that I would like to be living and that stick to me for the rest of the day inside these four walls. Now there's time, I see more telebesura than ever and I look more at my phone than ever before. Now there's time, I do a lot fewer things than before. Now that there's time, I think of all the things I would have told you before if I'd known I wasn't going to be able to now. Now that there's time, I'm testing the audios I'd like to send you in front of the mirror. Now there's time, I'm letting my hair grow. Now that there's time, I get things we talked about someday, even if you probably don't remember. Now that there's time, I listen to a lot more sad music. Now there's time, I like to look at the works out the window. Now there's time, I miss it.