Now We're Alive

On his 25th birthday, Tom is blindfolded and must choose his mate, from other women who were born on the same day, solely on the sound of her voice. After his selection, he forms a mental image of what she must look like. But this mental image is different from the women he actually chose. He then splits his time, eyes open with his official choice, and eyes closed with his mental choice. If this sounds like a major relationship dilemma, it is. An astounding, original take on a love story.