Now You're Here

In the colorful and exciting world of the Baguio music scene, Garie and Rocky share the perfect romance. Garie is a backup singer, while Rocky is a keyboardist they are members of a band that is all set to go to Japan for a contractual gig. Happily in love and brimming with dreams of a future together, Garie and Rocky believe that nothing can come between them; not even the fact that Rocky comes from one of Baguio’s richest and oldest clans, while that Garie only has humble roots. They exchange promises that no matter what happens, they will not let anything get in the way of their love.