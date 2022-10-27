1972

Now You See Him, Now You Don't

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 1972

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Dexter Riley is a science student at Medfield College who inadvertently invents a liquid capable of rendering objects and people invisible. Before Dexter and his friends, Debbie and Richard Schuyler, can even enjoy their spectacular discovery, corrupt businessman A.J. Arno plots to get his greedy hands on it. Slapstick hijinks ensue as Dexter and his pals try to thwart the evil Arno before he can use the invisibility spray to rob a bank.

Cast

Kurt RussellDexter Reilly
Cesar RomeroA.J. Arno
Joe FlynnDean Eugene (E.J.) Higgins
Jim BackusTimothy Forsythe
William WindomProfessor Lufkin
Frank WelkerMyles

