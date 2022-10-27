Not Available

Nowhere Boys: The Book of Shadows

  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A year after the boys crossed dimensions, discovered magic and battled the restoring demon, they are back home in Bremin and are struggling with everyday teenage life. Felix has high hopes for the four heroes. He wants them to push the limits of their magical ability, working as a team to become masters of the arcane. But although he's unwilling to admit it, the boys have grown apart. The boys, once in perfect magical and elemental alignment, are a tangle of rivalry and distrust. On the verge of separating, the Nowhere Boys are drawn together for one last spell when Felix discovers a magically sealed 'Book of Shadows'. Unwittingly this releases a powerful force of chaos, and the gang is reluctantly drawn into a showdown that threatens their world and all they love...

Cast

Dougie BaldwinFelix Ferne
Joel LokAndy Lau
Rahart AdamsSam Conte
Matt TestroJake Riles
Sean Rees-WemyssOscar Ferne
Darci McDonaldEllen

Images