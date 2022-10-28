Not Available

Nowhere in Moravia

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When not serving regulars at a pub in the middle of a sleepy northern Moravian village, thirtysomething Maruna spends time with hesitant Jura and naïve outsider Olin – or fighting with her imperious mother. Lightened with a touch of black humor, this laconic village drama is the directorial debut of the artistic director of Prague’s Dejvice Theater who gave the members of his ensemble a one-of-a-kind acting opportunity in film.

Cast

Lenka KrobotováJaruna
Johanna Tesařovámatka
Ivan TrojanJura
Jaroslav PleslOlda
Simona BabčákováLáďova stará
Hynek ČermákLáďa

View Full Cast >

Images