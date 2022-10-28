Nowhere in Moravia

When not serving regulars at a pub in the middle of a sleepy northern Moravian village, thirtysomething Maruna spends time with hesitant Jura and naïve outsider Olin – or fighting with her imperious mother. Lightened with a touch of black humor, this laconic village drama is the directorial debut of the artistic director of Prague’s Dejvice Theater who gave the members of his ensemble a one-of-a-kind acting opportunity in film.
|Lenka Krobotová
|Jaruna
|Johanna Tesařová
|matka
|Ivan Trojan
|Jura
|Jaroslav Plesl
|Olda
|Simona Babčáková
|Láďova stará
|Hynek Čermák
|Láďa
