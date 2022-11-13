Updating "Thriller" for the "Twilight" generation, "Nowhere Left to Run" is a blood, sweat and scream-soaked vampire spectacular soundtracked by songs from McFly's latest album, Above the Noise, including huge, hit singles "Party Girl" and Taio Cruz collaboration "Shine a Light". Fun, frightening and fast-paced, glossily-produced and featuring gorgeous female fans with fangs, this is McFly as even their mothers would be scared to see them. The 30 minute film follows the boys from a daytime TV sofa to an isolated mansion where they try to ensure the future of McFly by taking their shirts off and plotting to murder one of their members.
View Full Cast >