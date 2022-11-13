Not Available

Updating "Thriller" for the "Twilight" generation, "Nowhere Left to Run" is a blood, sweat and scream-soaked vampire spectacular soundtracked by songs from McFly's latest album, Above the Noise, including huge, hit singles "Party Girl" and Taio Cruz collaboration "Shine a Light". Fun, frightening and fast-paced, glossily-produced and featuring gorgeous female fans with fangs, this is McFly as even their mothers would be scared to see them. The 30 minute film follows the boys from a daytime TV sofa to an isolated mansion where they try to ensure the future of McFly by taking their shirts off and plotting to murder one of their members.