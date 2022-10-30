Nowhere to Turn

Not Available

Twenty-six-year-old college graduate Soo Yeon may be jobless and also clueless about her future; but she does have one big dream: to study music in England. The only problem is that she has neither the talent nor the drive for her goal. One day she runs away from home and shacks up with her friend Dong Ho. Together, they form a band in hopes of entering the upcoming music competition. Despite Dong Ho's obvious signs of affection, Soo Yeon turns her eyes to a smooth-talking musician though she is too blind to see his ulterior motives. No money, no talent, and no strings to pull. Now what?