Not Available

Tatsuhiko Kido is a young man who moved from Tokyo to attend a vocational school. Although he thought he had begun his new school life with no problem, he finds a hole in his wall, and sometimes he feels a gaze coming at him from that hole, so he can't relax. The night he went drinking with his classmate Yoneyama, he sees a light coming from the same hole when he comes home. When he tries calling out to the other side, he gets a reply...