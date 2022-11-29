Not Available

    Time and Life together is the universe’s most coherent design. Lost are those who fail to unravel this elaborate yet ingenuous mystery. This is a story of one such man Arindam Gopakumar, whose world falls apart when a catastrophic piece of news is broken to him. He finds it difficult initially to come to terms with it. Ultimately he feels lost and hopeless. His broken relationship with his wife has long been pushed aside in his mind. When unexpectedly faced with his alter ego, he is pushed to understand life’s most cryptic yet conspicuous phenomenon. What matters when life is at its last phase?

