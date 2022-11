Not Available

An anthology of three erotic stories. In the first story ("Pink Encounter"), a salesman is unable to control his libido as a customer takes off all her clothes to test out a bathtub for sale. The second story ("House For Rent") features two couples who are sexually unsatisfied until they get the idea to swap partners. In the final story (no English title), a woman kills her rich husband then enters a steamy affair with the policewoman investigating the crime.