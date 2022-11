Not Available

Liang Pao-erh (Cora Miao) joins the carefree “Spinsters’ Club” when she discovers her husband (Chow Yun-fat) is having an affair. Despite the seemingly happy front that her “sisters” put on, underneath it all each of them secretly yearns for a man in their lives. When her repentant husband begs forgiveness, Liang is forced to decide on what she truly wants.