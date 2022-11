Not Available

Ten years after shooting Kafi's Story, British filmmaker Arthur Howes reentered the Sudan clandestinely to find out what had happened to the Nuba of Torogi. Everywhere, he encountered the face of jihad, or holy war. For example, a remarkable television program, Fields of Sacrifice, celebrates that week's casualties in the war against the Nuba and features family members thanking Allah for having taken their sons and brothers as martyrs.