Nuclear Family

Eun-Seo who came to US misses her father back in Korea. In her dream, her father teaches her how to pray in order to overcome fear. As her mother, Seo-Hyun, hears that Eun-Seo doesn’t get along well with her classmates, she decides to throw her American Birthday Party. Seo-Hyun makes Eun-Seo invite her friends but the invitation card that Seo-Hyun made for her is too childish so her friends make fun of her. Embarrassed, Eun-Seo rebels against her mother but she is too weak to win over her mother. In strained atmosphere, they stop at the gas station where Eun-Seo hears the bad news to her father...