Nuclear Japan: The Nightmare Continues

Including interviews with refugees of the Fukushima nuclear accident, and scholars in nuclear engineering, environmentology and radiology, this film documents the injunctions against nuclear plants that attorney-filmmaker Hiroyuki Kawai and other anti-nuclear power lawyers won in the courts, as well as mandatory indictments against former executives at Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO). This film is the ultimate nuclear power documentary, that only an attorney could make, exploring all angles on the issue of nuclear power in Japan.