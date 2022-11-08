Not Available

Nuclear Japan: The Nightmare Continues

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Including interviews with refugees of the Fukushima nuclear accident, and scholars in nuclear engineering, environmentology and radiology, this film documents the injunctions against nuclear plants that attorney-filmmaker Hiroyuki Kawai and other anti-nuclear power lawyers won in the courts, as well as mandatory indictments against former executives at Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO). This film is the ultimate nuclear power documentary, that only an attorney could make, exploring all angles on the issue of nuclear power in Japan.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images