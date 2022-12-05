Nudes at Eleven 2

Not Available

This sequel is a compilation of porn director Damon Christian's hottest scenes ever. The whole thing is structured as a news report, with anchorwoman Krista Lane helping him deliver one hard hitting scene after another. Of course, the things they report on might have a hard time making most newscasts. You'll find lots of naturally curvaceous cuties, all 80's erotica, this is a good choice for anyone looking to experience a little old school style heat, as it's chock full of some of the prettiest, most passionate lust bunnies in the business.