Nudist-Land

Not Available

The lifestyle of certain peoples in Africa, Bali, Samoa and the Hawaiian Islands, among other places, is examined with respect to the idea that physical perfection is the chief result of those lifestyles. Next, "Hesperia," a nudist camp in Oregon, is shown. "Mr. and Mrs. Average Housewife and Worker" arrive at the camp to escape the ills of modern civilization. Although they are at first hesitant and ashamed to participate, when they are shown proof of the advantages of the "back-to-nature" lifestyle, the couple joins in. The average life of an American nudist is depicted, including nudists shown at various jobs and pursuits, such as hewing trees, building houses, writing, painting and sculpting.