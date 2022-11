Not Available

In director Angel Muniz's incisive follow-up to the 1995 original, genial Dominican immigrant Balbuena (Luisito Marti) remains determined to make the Big Apple his own even as the challenges stack up. This time, he decides that a marriage of convenience to an American citizen is the fastest and best ticket to paradise. Question is, can Balbuena find a willing partner in crime -- or someone who'll fall in love with him?