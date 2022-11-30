NUHR: Draai het eens om

Not Available

Do four million people watch a television dating program because it’s so absorbing… or, because so many others are watching it? Is an author invited to a talk show because he wrote such an enjoyable book… or does the book become “enjoyable” because it was discussed on a talk show? The men from NUHR bring everything into question in their theater show Draai Het Eens Om. Nonsense suddenly seems to be everywhere, and what we thought was fact can be easily broken down into fabrication.