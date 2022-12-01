Нулевая отметка

Not Available

At the end of June 2019, a flood occurred in the city of Tulun in the Irkutsk region. Hundreds of homes were flooded, and some were swept away by the current. Residents were not prepared for such a scale of the disaster and managed to pick up only the documents and take out the children. Many remained on the roofs of their homes to protect property from looters. But the water level rose higher than expected, and people were evacuated on their boats, picked up neighbors, and later rescuers joined the evacuation. There are fatalities among the population. The authors of the film chose four families and watched their lives for six months from the moment of the disaster. The filmmakers are trying to figure out what caused the flood. How helpless is a person before the elements? How to find the strength to start life with a clean slate?