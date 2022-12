Not Available

Be it myth or ancient religion the age-old story of Nuliajuk is the key to a mystery; a haunting and gripping tale that opens a window into the soul of the Inuit. Two people set out in search of the elusive and mythical Nuliajuk, a female deity whose presence is seen in countless works of Inuit art. Rarely spoke of, and even then in awe or terror, her presence is nonetheless a central one in traditional Inuit spirituality.