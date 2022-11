Not Available

In a pub in Madrid's downtown, a group of workmates meets to celebrate a birthday party. There, the singular characters share their opinions about education, maternity and other matters about life. In the middle of that, Lucía tries to behave normal, but in her head, there is only one thing: She may be pregnant and if it's confirmed, she would be forced to face one of the most difficult decisions: became a mother or not. A story about maternity, friendship, and identity.