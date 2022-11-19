Not Available

In a future where emotion and desire have been wiped away by an unshakable new narcotic, society exists simply to provide a constant source of the drug. Crumbling Yerba city stands empty, except for its drug-parlors, where the remnants of the population cluster, drifting towards oblivion. Only the android attendants are still capable of action, mindlessly maintaining and administering the 'drip'. Years after escaping to the wastelands outside the city, Claire, one of the few people left who is not an addict, returns looking for the one man who still matters to her. As she makes her way through the dazed world of the city's junkies, only one person seems able to provide any help: the obsessive and self-destructive Miles, the last of the city's security officers. Genetically engineered to be immune to the drug, Miles' strange charisma draws Claire to him, but when he brutally guns down a group of harmless dissidents...