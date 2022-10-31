Numbri Aadmi

Not Available

Rana (Amrish Puri) kills Inspector Anand Srivastav, and the only witness is Anand's son, Shankar. Years later, Shankar has grown up and has become a modern Robin Hood of sorts, robs the rich and distributes the wealth amongst the poor, especially a charitable hospital. Shankar comes to know that Rana is still alive, and attempts to avenge his father's death, only to find out that Rana has powerful friends, such as Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Pratap (Suresh Oberoi), who not only disbelief Shankar, but will prevent him from doing any harm to Rana.