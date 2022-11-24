Numero Zero: The Roots of Italian Rap

Not Available

In the eighties comes from overseas powerful, unstoppable, the wave of hip hop. Few years later the rap music begins to take roots in Italy with the firts album in 1990. Thus began a golden age that from the undergrowth of the counterculture reaches a diverse audience, passing through the masterpiece of Sangue Misto, the evergreen Kaos and Colle Der Fomento, until the commercial success of Neffa, Frankie Hi-Nrg, Sottotono, Articolo 31 and the debut of a young Fabri Fibra. Then, suddenly, the dark at the dawn of the new millenium. Why? An epic, unique season of musical creativity narrated by its big players and accompanied by the voice of a talented and renowed freestyler grown up with those great musicians: Ensi. - Written by Bisi, Enrico