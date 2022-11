Not Available

The film depicts a typical night out in Oslo, and shows the sometimes painful and often ridiculous results of being on the 'meat market'. The casual, breezy dialog contrasts the darker themes of friendship, betrayal and use/abuse of sexual power. Christine and Alex want excitement and confirmation of their desirability, Silje is looking for true love. Joakim? Well, he has perhaps read 'The Game' one too many times...