Not Available

Nun at the Crossroads

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Filmes Cinematografica

During an uprising in the Belgian Congo, a convent of nuns are besieged and the Reverend Mother is killed and Sister Maria is raped. Returning to Belgium, Sister Maria finds out to her horror that she is pregnant. Rejected by her family and her sister, she is told by the Vatican that she is supposed to either give the baby to the church and still be a nun or keep the baby and leave the order. This film follows her decision.

Cast

Rosanna SchiaffinoSister Maria
John RichardsonDr. Pierre Lemmon
Mara CruzLisa
Ángel PicazoFr. Raymond
Paloma ValdésSister Blanche
Margot CottensMadeleine

View Full Cast >

Images