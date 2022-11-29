Nunca estuviste tan adorable

Not Available

Blanca, a capricious, adorable and excessive woman, has made two decisions in her life. The first, 20 years ago: marrying Salvador, owner of a prosperous mechanical workshop, to abandon the poverty of Barracas, going to live "near the President's house," as she always dreamed of. The second, 20 years later: changing the old furniture of her wedding to be in tune with the times: 1955. In the midst of the bustle, an anonymous gift surprises the whole family: a brand new TV, carefully wrapped and a card: "For Blanca… .You already know who." Blanca's narcissistic Hollywood fantasies, fueled by a mysterious admirer who sends expensive gifts, her children, her close friend and a husband who vanishes from loving gaze, complete the picture of this hilarious and hilarious comedy of a family drama.