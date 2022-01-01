Nuns on the Run

Brian and Charlie work for a gangster. When the boss learns they want to "leave" he sets them up to be killed, after they help rob the local Triads of their drug dealing profits. B&C decide to steal the money for themselves, but when their escape doesn't go to plan, they have to seek refuge in a Nuns' teacher training school.
|Robbie Coltrane
|Charlie McManus
|Camille Coduri
|Faith
|Janet Suzman
|Sister Superior
|Doris Hare
|Sister Mary of the Sacred Heart
|Lila Kaye
|Sister Mary of the Annunciation
|Robert Patterson
|'Case' Casey
View Full Cast >