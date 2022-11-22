Nunzio's Second Cousin

Not Available

Vincent D'Onofrio portrays Sgt. Randozza, a beefy and gay Chicago cop. One night, as he's leaving a bar with his lover, a gang of high-school punks with baseball bats decide to do some "fag-bashing". Tony's gun cools them off, and after giving them a brutally verbal dressing down, he forces the leader of the gang, the leather-jacketed Jimmy, to come to his house the next night for dinner. Jimmy shows up, frightened out of his wits, and in a wild scene that includes Eileen Brennan as Tony's ditzy mother, the young tough gets a harsh lesson in sexual tolerance.