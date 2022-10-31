Not Available

Nur Kasih The Movie is a story of how a family faces every test from God. Death of Aidil's wife had a profound impact, especially on Aidil own. He was accompanied by his two children, namely Illyas and Mariam. Aidil's brother named Adam and his wife Nur Amina also helped to inspire Aidil. After Aidil recovered, Adam and Nur Amina returned to the city to live normal lives. After many attempts, finally Nur Amina was pregnant. This good news has make everyone happy, especially Adam himself. But that happiness is not long lasting because it was a miscarriage.