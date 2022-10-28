Not Available

Ryoko (Etsuko Hara) leaves the chaos of her dorm for the peace and quiet of her own place because she wants to keep her relationship with a doctor at Murata Hospital a secret. Unfortunately, that privacy is short-lived as she discovers a “peeping tom” next door neighbor that spies on her all the time. When the doctor’s wife learns of the affair, poor Ryoko gets caught in a web of jilted lovers, frisky lesbians, slapstick sexual assault and embarrassing incidents with household appliances. The first film in Nikkatsu’s three picture “Nurse Diary” series, NURSE DIARY: WICKED FINGER is a strange mix of comedy, nudity and sex with an oh-so-crazy plot that will have you shaking your head in disbelief!