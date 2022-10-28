Not Available

Nurse Diary: Wicked Finger

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Ryoko (Etsuko Hara) leaves the chaos of her dorm for the peace and quiet of her own place because she wants to keep her relationship with a doctor at Murata Hospital a secret. Unfortunately, that privacy is short-lived as she discovers a “peeping tom” next door neighbor that spies on her all the time. When the doctor’s wife learns of the affair, poor Ryoko gets caught in a web of jilted lovers, frisky lesbians, slapstick sexual assault and embarrassing incidents with household appliances. The first film in Nikkatsu’s three picture “Nurse Diary” series, NURSE DIARY: WICKED FINGER is a strange mix of comedy, nudity and sex with an oh-so-crazy plot that will have you shaking your head in disbelief!

    Cast

    		Yûko Asuka
    		Sabu Kawahara
    		Megu Kawashima
    		Asami Ogawa
    		Ami Takatori
    		Hiroshi Unayama

