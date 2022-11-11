Not Available

Nurse Edith Cavell

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

British nurse Edith Cavell (Anna Neagle) is stationed at a hospital in Brussels during World War I. When the son of a former patient escapes from a German prisoner-of-war camp, she helps him flee to Holland. Outraged at the number of soldiers detained in the camps, Edith, along with a group of sympathizers, devises a plan to help the prisoners escape. As the group works to free the soldiers, Edith must keep her activities secret from the Germans

Cast

Anna NeagleNurse Edith Cavell
Edna May OliverCountess de Mavon
George SandersCapt. Heinrichs
May RobsonMme. Rappard
Zasu PittsMme. Moulin
H.B. WarnerHugh Gibson

View Full Cast >

Images