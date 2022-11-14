Nurse Girl's Dorm: Shamed Angels

Not Available

Lovely Yukari is so excited to move into the female dorm at Shirayuri General Hospital and is even more exhilarated when the doctor that all the girls are swooning over, Dr. Muraoka, takes an interest in her. Shooing away the advances of the young and kind Kenji, Yukari pursues her relationship with Muraoka, even as his behaviors become increasingly frightening. Will Yukari continue along with the doctor even as he humiliates her to greater and greater degrees, or will she finally see that Kenji is who she should really be with?