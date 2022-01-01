Nurses on the Line: The Crash of Flight 7

Student nurses join some doctors to work in a medical station a few hours flying-time from the Mexican town of Catamaco. One of their planes goes down due to an engine malfunction and crashes in the rain forest. This is the story of the attempts to save the lives of the passengers (both nurses and doctors).
|Lindsay Wagner
|Elizabeth Hahn
|Robert Loggia
|Dr. Daniel Perrin
|David Clennon
|Dr. Rulon Beesley
|Paula Marshall
|Jill Houston
|Jennifer Lopez
|Rosie Romero
|Farrah Forke
|Fran Markoe
