Nurses Sex Journal

Akemi is a laboratory technician who spends her evenings spying on her gangster neighbor as he makes love to his stripper girlfriend. The objects of Akemi's voyeuristic attentions learn of her interests and suggest that she would make a fine prostitute. Not surprisingly Akemi agrees and channels her interests into this more lucrative occupation.
|Maria Mitsui
|Akemi
|Morihei Murakuni
|Kiyoshi
|Meika Seri
|Lily
|Yôko Azusa
|The Nurse
|Hiroshi Gojo
|The Salesman
|Tatsuya Hamaguchi
|Tanno
View Full Cast >