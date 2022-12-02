Not Available

Nutcracker Delights: English National Ballet

  • Music
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

English National Ballet

Over 100 dancers and musicians bring Nutcracker to life with exquisite dancing, beautiful sets and Tchaikovsky’s popular score played live. On a sparkling Christmas Eve in a frost-dusted Edwardian London, Clara receives an enchanted Nutcracker as a present. Together, they discover a magical world where she battles with the Mouse King and meets a handsome stranger. As the air grows colder, Clara and her valiant Nutcracker take a hot air balloon ride across London to the glistening Land of Snow where a puppet theatre comes to life with dancers from around the world. From the sound of the orchestra tuning up, to the final bows and cheers, a trip to English National Ballet’s Nutcracker is an unforgettable Christmas treat. Thousands of audience members – young and old – make Nutcracker part of their holiday celebrations every year: it returns following sold out performances in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

