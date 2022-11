Not Available

These lively performances of two contrasting ballets will thrill fans of the art form. Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington's "Nutcracker Sweeties," choreographed by David Bintley, celebrates 1940s America through its dazzling fusion of historical icons, glamorous costumes and big band music. "The Judas Tree," an emotionally charged piece choreographed by Kenneth MacMillan and starring Irek Mukhamedov, addresses the dark side of male sexuality.