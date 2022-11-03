Nutty News

Not Available

Elmer Fudd narrates a newsreel (but is never seen on screen). A hunter uses a moose call; the moose answers back using a hunter call. A barber uses an invention to startle a boy. A man uses a rear-view mirror to guard his hat while eating, but that's not all he should have guarded. In a laboratory, we see how rabbits multiply: 2x2=4, etc. Fireflies are having a blackout. An artist uses his thumb to get the proportions correct as a model is posing. A baby chick follows along as ducks take their first swim. In the South, the traffic signs read "No U-All Turns." A baseball pitcher throws a dollar across the Potomac, but it gets only halfway; his Scotty dog explains that a dollar doesn't go as far. A fox hunt: the dogs run in circles, because the lead dog is romancing the fox. A new department store is about to be built, and it's already attracted a protestor. Finally, we see a series of battleships, all in the rain except the U.S.S. California, in bright sunshine.