Nutty Pine Cabin

Andy is trying to build a cabin in the peace and quiet of a primeval forest with new lumber (and the assistance of various woodland friends). The lumber twists and turns, and the cabin falls. A bunch of eager beavers are trying to build a dam. They learn that Andy has some lumber, and they come to borrow some. Andy thinks that they are cute, and, in a generous (and joking) mood, he gives a curious little beaver a piece of beaverboard. The beavers get serious, and they try to carry off all his lumber. Taking it for granted that they can have whatever building materials they can carry away, they also take apart Andy's cabin for their dam. When they steal his lumber, Andy declares war. Andy catches one or two of them, but he soon discovers that there are too many for them, and he has to resort to use of his shotgun.