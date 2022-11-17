Not Available

Nuvva Nena (English: You or me) is a Telugu Romantic comedy film directed by debutante P. Narayana and produced by Vamsi Krishna under SVK Cinema banner. The film stars Shriya Saran, Allari Naresh, Sharvanand, and Vimala Raman in lead roles with Brahmanandam, Ali, Jeeva, Srinivasa Reddy, Raghu and Kovai Sarala appearing in other significant role.[4] Bheems composed the film's soundtrack with Mani Sharma providing the background score for the film.It is based on Hindi film Deewana Mastana.