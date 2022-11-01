Not Available

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is a Family and Love story Movie,which is Directed BY Prabhu Deva.Santosh (Siddarth Narayan) is a playful young NRI (non-resident Indian) from London, who returns to India to attend his cousin Lalita's wedding. There, he meets one of Lalita's friends, Siri (Trisha Krishnan) who came from the country side to attend the marriage. Though they initially clash, after a series of misadventures, they fall in love. Santosh, however, is supposed to marry the spoiled daughter of his uncle's friend. When Siri goes back home, Santosh follows her to win her over - however,...