Nuvvu Naaku Kavali

Not Available

Ajith is paranoid about getting married. Jyothika arrives at his place and begins to compel him to get married to her. The reason: Ajith was pouring his love out to someone else thinking that she was Jyothika! Under the cover of darkness Jyothika confesses her love for Ajith. Thinking that it was Priyanka Trivedi who was speaking to him, Ajith begins to love her. Suddenly, a villain pops out of nowhere and causes the death of Priyanka. Then, finally, after dilly dallying for a very long time, the story ends with the coming together of the lead pair of Ajith and Jyothika.