Nuvva Naaku Nachav (Telugu: నువ్వు నాకు నచ్చావ్, English: I Like You) is a Tollywood film which released on September 6, 2001. This film stars Venkatesh and Arti Agarwal in the lead roles. K. Vijaya Bhaskar directed this film. The film was remade in kannada as Gowramma starring Super star Upendra and Ramya and also in Tamil as Vaseegara starring Vijay and Sneha