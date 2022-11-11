Not Available

In a shoe monster-led cigarette factory, the men's shoes are the incarnation of metal and steel, and the women’s shoes, vines. Men's shoes detain women's shoes and do not allow them to work, for fear of their potentiality to release original power. A high heel escapes from the prison and dresses herself as men’s shoes, in order to work and earn food for her daughter. However, her identity is exposed in a wine game, which causes endless attacks from all men’s shoes. Under great torture, she finally awakens the original power of nature and takes her revenge on the ruthless men’s world.