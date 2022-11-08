NWA Bunkhouse Stampede 1988

Not Available

Bunkhouse Stampede 1988 was the fourth and final professional wrestling Bunkhouse Stampede event produced by Jim Crockett Promotions under the NWA banner and it was the only Bunkhouse Stampede event to air as a PPV event. The event took place on January 24, 1988 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The main event was a Steel Cage Bunkhouse Stampede featuring Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Dusty Rhodes, The Barbarian, Lex Luger, Ivan Koloff, Road Warrior Animal and The Warlord. The undercard featured Ric Flair versus Road Warrior Hawk for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, Barry Windham versus Larry Zbyzsko for the NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship and Nikita Koloff versus Bobby Eaton for the NWA World Television Championship.