NWA Capital Combat 1990

Not Available

Capital Combat: The Return of Robocop was a one time professional wrestling PPV event from the NWA held under the WCW name. It took place on May 19, 1990 from the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C.. It featured a promotional crossover with the upcoming release of RoboCop 2, with RoboCop appearing during the PPV. The main event was Ric Flair versus Lex Luger in defense of Flair's NWA Heavy Weight Championship. Doom challenged the NWA Tag Team Champions, The Steiner Brothers, Rock 'n' Roll Express competed against The Freebirds in a Corporal Punishment match, Paul Ellering fought Teddy Long in a hair vs hair match, and Mark Callous (later to become The Undertaker) wrestled Johnny Ace (later to become the WWE's Exec. VP of Talent Relations).