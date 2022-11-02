NWA Chi-Town Rumble

Not Available

Chi-Town Rumble was a professional wrestling PPV event produced by WCW under the NWA banner. It took place on February 20, 1989 at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois. The main event was a standard wrestling match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Ric Flair defended the title against Ricky Steamboat. Featured matches on the undercard were Road Warriors versus Varsity Club (Steve Williams and Kevin Sullivan) for the NWA World Tag Team Championship, Lex Luger versus Barry Windham for the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship, Mike Rotunda versus Rick Steiner for the NWA World Television Championship, Midnight Express versus Original Midnight Express in a Loser Leaves NWA match, Sting versus Butch Reed and Michael Hayes versus Russian Assassin #1.