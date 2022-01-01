Not Available

The NWA New Years Clash, part of the NWA Pop-Up Event series, was a professional wrestling supercard show that took place on January 5, 2019 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Clarksville, Tennessee. This was the second event produced directly under the National Wrestling Alliance banner since Billy Corgan became the new owner of the organization in May 2017, following the NWA 70th Anniversary Show. The event was co-produced with Tried-N-True Pro Wrestling (TNT) based in Tennessee.